Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Down 6.4%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.32, approximately 889,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,002,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $18,990,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

