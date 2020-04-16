Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 300 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $729.83. 23,449,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.31. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

