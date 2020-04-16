The Coca-Cola’s (KO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

KO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,297. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

