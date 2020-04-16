The Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, Livecoin, AirSwap, Bithumb, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

