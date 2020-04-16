Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 126.3% in March

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 19,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $54.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

