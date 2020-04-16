Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.45, 918,909 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,731,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $773.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

