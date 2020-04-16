U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.33, approximately 11,724,054 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,826,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.