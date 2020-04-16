U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 1,098,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,214,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.