UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.31, 1,252,332 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,767,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

