United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $30.90, 27,555,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 28,542,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

