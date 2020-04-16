United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 65,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

