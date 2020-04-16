UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.68. 7,839,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.05. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

