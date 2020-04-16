US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

US Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 33,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.25. US Gold has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

USAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

