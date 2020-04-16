Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 24,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Usio had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

