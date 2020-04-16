Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Down 7.8%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 484,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 737,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after buying an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.