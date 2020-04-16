Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Down 7.8%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 484,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 737,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.
The firm has a market cap of $559.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after buying an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.