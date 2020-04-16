Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,317,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

