Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $171.29. 1,525,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $175.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

