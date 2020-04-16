Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.55. 5,161,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,508. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

