Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $72,166.50 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $169,221.58.

On Friday, February 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $166,038.40.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $107,493.75.

VEEV stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.68. 1,888,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.75. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after buying an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after buying an additional 244,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

