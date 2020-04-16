Verde Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,151,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. The firm has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average is $305.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

