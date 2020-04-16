Verde Capital Management Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.6% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after buying an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.43. 46,763,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,633,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

