Verde Capital Management Sells 2,488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,991. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.