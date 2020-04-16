Verde Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verde Capital Management lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $193.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $498.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

