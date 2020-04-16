Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VERY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vericity has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

