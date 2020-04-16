Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VERY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Vericity has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.
About Vericity
