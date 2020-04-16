Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 12,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,564. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.