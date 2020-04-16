Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 46.6% in March

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 2,687,900 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,813. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

