Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 15,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $48,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Virtue acquired 15,378 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,671.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,526.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Virco Mfg. worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 1.31. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

