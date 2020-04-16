Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

V stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,944,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.