Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,867. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

