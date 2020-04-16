Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The company has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

