Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. 7,473,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

