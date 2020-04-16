Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.45 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin and Binance. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.02308179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00075774 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, COSS, Cobinhood, Binance, Allbit and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.