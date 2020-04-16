Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

