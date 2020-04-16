Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ WEBK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Wellesley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $45.97.
Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 8.51%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile
Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
