Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

WFC opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.