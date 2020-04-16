Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, 297,702 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 227,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Westwater Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.