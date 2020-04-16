Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, 297,702 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 227,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.
