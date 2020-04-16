Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 1,282,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.85.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $11.35 on Wednesday, reaching $185.65. 1,078,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,217. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.51.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

