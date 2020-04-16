Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Update

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wins Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Wins Finance stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Wins Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

