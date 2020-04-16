Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,651,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,730,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $157,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 971,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.