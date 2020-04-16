Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,566,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,186,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,983,000 after buying an additional 404,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

