Zacks: Analysts Expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.67. Meritor reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

