Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Fluidigm posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLDM. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth $24,188,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $1,832,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 119.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,936. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.09. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

