-$0.03 EPS Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. Newpark Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

NR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 968,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,179. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 143,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

