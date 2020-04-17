$0.04 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,258. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,231 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 752,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.