-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.37). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $806.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

