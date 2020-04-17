1,691 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,257.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.