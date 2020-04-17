16,975 Shares in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 363,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

