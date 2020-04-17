24,028 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth $3,185,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

