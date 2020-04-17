2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $30.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.45.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

TWOU stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 763,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in 2U by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

