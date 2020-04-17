37,953 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,819. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

