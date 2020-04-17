4,359 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,377. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
