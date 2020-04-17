4,359 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,377. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

